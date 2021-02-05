Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.32 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS XSHQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,442 shares. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.