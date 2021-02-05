Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $7.16 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

