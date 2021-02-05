Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $861,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,950.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,820 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $85.79. 7,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,258. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

