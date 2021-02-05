Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Cloudera accounts for about 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 137,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 44.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 56.3% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cloudera by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,355,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 158,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

