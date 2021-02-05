Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. Yandex accounts for approximately 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Yandex by 54.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 46,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

