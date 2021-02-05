Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 271,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Koss stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $19.98. 4,776,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,121,317. Koss Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $127.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

