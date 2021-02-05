Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Up 6.3%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $19.98. 4,798,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,121,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Koss alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,633,648.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,601 shares of company stock worth $15,595,945. Insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.