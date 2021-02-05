KT (KT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KT (NYSE:KT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter.

KT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. KT has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.50.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

