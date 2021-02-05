Kuai Token (KT) Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $22.68 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.54 or 0.01346482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.11 or 0.07387525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00060401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006522 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.