Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.66

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.66 and last traded at $115.60, with a volume of 12445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.93). Kubota had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Kubota Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

