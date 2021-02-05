KuCoin Shares Trading Up 19.9% This Week (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01292081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.60 or 0.06706032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020857 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.