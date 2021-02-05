Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $121.41 on Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for about $121.41 or 0.00315820 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $149.22 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00175081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00068158 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00233318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00046254 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.