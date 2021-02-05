L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $59.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NYSE:LB opened at $48.18 on Friday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $49.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

