L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $184.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.41.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

