Lake Street Capital Boosts USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Price Target to $12.00

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

USA Technologies stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. USA Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $653.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. Research analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,306,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,898,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

