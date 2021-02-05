Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 783.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $3,775,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $519.53 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

