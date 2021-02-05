Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

NASDAQ LANC traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $180.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,408. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $186.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average of $173.10.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.