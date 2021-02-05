Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.33. Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,885,169 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.37.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

