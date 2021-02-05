Larry N. Feinberg Sells 59,115 Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MOTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 1,430,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,776. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

