Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading Down 0.2%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

About Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, smart world, and communication projects, as well as metallurgical and material handling systems.

