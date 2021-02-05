Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

