LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW) Shares Up 0.9%

LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.43. 9,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 7,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.