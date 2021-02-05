Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 1,266,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 774,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $156.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

