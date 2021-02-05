Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $172.10

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) (LON:LTG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.10 and traded as high as $182.40. Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) shares last traded at $179.40, with a volume of 1,364,332 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

