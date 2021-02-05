Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.17

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.53. Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 309,421 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

About Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

