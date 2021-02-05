Letho Resources Corp. (LET.V) (CVE:LET) Stock Price Up 31.3%

Shares of Letho Resources Corp. (LET.V) (CVE:LET) rose 31.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21.

About Letho Resources Corp. (LET.V) (CVE:LET)

Letho Resources Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was formerly known as Touchdown Resources Inc and changed its name to Letho Resources Corp. in February 2014. Letho Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

