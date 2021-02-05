Level01 Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,551.00 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $10,551.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.01233772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.13 or 0.06280036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

LVX is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,764,908 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io

