LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.15

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $10.34. LG Display shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 1,562,479 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in LG Display by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in LG Display by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LG Display during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.