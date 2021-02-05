LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report earnings of $3.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $2.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.02 to $11.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $11.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $4,097,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $3,796,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 176.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

