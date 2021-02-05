Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 953,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,804. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,830. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

