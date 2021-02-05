Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 953086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,830. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.31.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

