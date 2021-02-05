LifeSci Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Shares Down 0.2%

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87.

About LifeSci Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

