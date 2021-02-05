Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $6.22. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 8,971 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 million for the quarter.

In other Lifeway Foods news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,508,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,572.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $418,300 over the last ninety days. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Lifeway Foods worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

