Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $6.22. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 8,971 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of Lifeway Foods worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
