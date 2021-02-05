Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $215.00. The company traded as high as $200.49 and last traded at $200.27, with a volume of 15930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.12.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

