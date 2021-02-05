Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.13. Lighting Science Group shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 60,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Lighting Science Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSCG)

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lighting Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lighting Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.