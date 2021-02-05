Lightning Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $391,923.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $391,923.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00004021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00403134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.