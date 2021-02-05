Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Shares of LSPD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $81.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $4,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $3,684,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $24,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

