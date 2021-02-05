Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $130.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from $100.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.63% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NYSE LSPD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,364. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

