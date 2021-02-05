Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $92.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.70.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $81.97.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.