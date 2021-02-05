Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.07.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$93.58. 555,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,282. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

