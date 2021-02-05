Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.07.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 555,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.86. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.85.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

