Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$114.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$114.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price target on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.07.

TSE:LSPD traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion and a PE ratio of -114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

