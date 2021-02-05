Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.92% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.07.

LSPD traded up C$0.32 on Friday, hitting C$93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.86. The firm has a market cap of C$11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.85. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

