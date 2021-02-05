Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$94.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

Shares of TSE:LSPD traded down C$1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$92.10. 217,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$104.98. The firm has a market cap of C$10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.86.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

