Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$120.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.23% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.07.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 555,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,282. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.86. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.