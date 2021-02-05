Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$130.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.07.

LSPD stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching C$93.58. 555,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,282. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$104.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.86. The firm has a market cap of C$11.12 billion and a PE ratio of -114.85.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

