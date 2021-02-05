Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$93.00 at Cormark

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.07.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 555,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,282. The firm has a market cap of C$11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.85. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$104.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$86.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

