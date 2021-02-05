Lightstreams Reaches Market Capitalization of $967,735.91 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $967,735.91 and approximately $8,590.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00069266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.09 or 0.01320123 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00062279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.60 or 0.06852541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006277 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00039585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00021063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

