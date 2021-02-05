LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.62

LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) (LON:LWRF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $1.70. LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 927,123 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £772,393.75 and a PE ratio of -0.18.

LightwaveRF plc (LWRF.L) Company Profile (LON:LWRF)

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

