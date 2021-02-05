LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $29,082.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00068231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.15 or 0.01368188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.74 or 0.07595591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,015,018,411 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,467,344 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

